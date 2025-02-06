All smiles in India camp as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana receive maiden ODI caps from top stars

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : It was all smiles in the Indian camp when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harishit Rana received their maiden ODI caps from captain Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, respectively.

During the pre-match preparation, the Indian team formed a huddle with head coach Gautam Gambhir giving a pep talk. After Gambhir, Rohit spoke a few words to his troops, and then both debutants were presented their maiden caps.

Jaiswal hugged Rohit after receiving his first ODI cap for India, while Harshit was embraced by Shami as well when he was presented with his first ODI cap.

In their maiden game, the debut duo combined to end Ben Duckett's time on the crease. Harshit forced out a top edge from the dangerous-looking southpaw. Jaiswal kept his eyes on the ball while sprinting and dived to take a remarkable catch.

In the same over, Harshit extracted bounce from the surface, which took Harry Brook by surprise. While seeing the elevating ball, Brook couldn't get his hands out of the way and eventually gloved it to KL Rahul for a three-ball duck.

The young southpaw has earned a name for himself in T20Is and Tests before making his debut in the 50-over format. With his exploits in red-ball cricket, Jaiswal has established himself as the next big thing to look out for.

In 19 Tests for India, the young southpaw has garnered 1,798 runs at an average of 52.88 with a mouth-watering strike rate of 65.66. In his short time with the Indian team, he has already hammered four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score stands at 214*.

In 23 T20Is, Jaiswal has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31, with a century and five fifties in 22 innings, with the best score of 100.

Jaiswal also boasts fantastic List-A numbers, scoring 1,511 runs in 32 matches and 32 innings at an average of 53.96, with five centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 203.

On the other hand, Harshit has played two Tests and a sole T20I for India. In two Tests, he has four wickets at an average of 50.75, with best figures of 3/48. In a solitary T20I appearance against England, he took three wickets at an average of 11.00, ending the match with figures of 3/33. In 14 List-A matches, Harshit has taken 22 wickets at an average of 23.45, with best figures of 4/17.

Harshit's debut became a hot topic for debate for fans and former cricketers in the fourth T20I. He came on as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube and delivered a match-winning spell. The decision certainly triggered England fans, and captain Jos Buttler didn't hide away his dissatisfaction after the game.

