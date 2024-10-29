All you need to know about Hong Kong Sixes as it returns after gap of seven years

New Delhi [India], October 29 : The Hong Kong Sixes 2024 tournament will run from November 1 to November 3 and promises to unleash some thrilling encounters at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground, featuring 12 teams, competing in six-a-side matches.

The spectators will have a fascinating and very different experience as the cricket carnival will be decorated with some mind-blowing performances, great music and amazing food.

The 12 teams have been divided into four pools of three each and will compete in a round-robin format. India who will be led by Robin Uthappa are a part of Pool C and also have arch-rivals Pakistan alongside UAE.

Hosts Hong Kong will be up against South Africa and New Zealand in Pool A while Pool B comprises Australia, England and Nepal. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Oman will battle it out in Pool D.

The first match will be played between South Africa and Hong Kong to kick start the tournament while the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan will also take place on the first day.

The top two sides from each pool will play the quarter-finals and the winners of the quarter-final round will further move into the semi-finals. The teams who will lose in the quarters will play the Plate semifinals. The bottom-placed team in each pool will play the Bowl Competition. A total of 29 matches will take place across three days of the competition.

A Women's Exhibition Match has also been scheduled on the final day of the tournament to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Schedule & Timings:

November 1:

South Africa vs Hong Kong: 6 AM (IST), 8:30 AM (Local time)

England vs Nepal: 6:55 AM (IST), 9:25 AM (Local Time)

Pakistan vs UAE: 7:50 AM (IST) 10:20 AM (Local Time)

Sri Lanka vs Oman: 8:45 AM (IST), 11:15 AM (Local Time)

New Zealand vs Hong Kong: 9:40 AM (IST), 12:10 PM (Local Time)

Bangladesh vs Oman: 10:35 AM (IST), 13:05 PM (Local TIme)

India vs Pakistan: 11:30 AM (IST), 14:00 PM (Local Time)

England vs Australia: 12:25 PM (IST), 14:55 (Local Time)

South Africa vs New Zealand: 1:15 PM (IST), 15:45 (Local Time)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 2:10 PM (IST), 16:40 (Local Time)

November 2:

Australia vs Nepal: 6 AM (IST), 8:30 AM (Local Time)

India vs UAE: 6:55 AM (IST), 9:25 AM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 7:50 AM (IST), 10:20 AM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 8:45 AM (IST), 11:15 AM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 9:40 AM (IST), 12:10 PM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 10:35 AM (IST), 1:05 PM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 11:30 AM (IST), 2:00 PM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 12:25 PM (IST), 2:55 PM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 1:15 PM (IST), 3:45 PM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 2:10 PM (IST), 4:40 PM (Local Time)

November 3:

Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 6 AM (IST), 8:30 AM (Local Time)

Plate Semifinal 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 6:55 AM (IST), 9:25 AM (Local Time)

Plate Semifinal 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 7:50 AM (IST), 10:20 AM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 8:45 AM (IST), 11:15 AM (Local Time)

Women's Exhibition Match: 9:40 AM (IST), 12:10 PM (Local Time)

Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 10:20 AM (IST), 12:50 PM (Local Time)

Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 11:10 AM (IST), 1:40 PM (Local Time)

Bowl final: 12:05 PM (IST), 2:35 PM (Local Time)

Plate Final: 12:55 PM (IST), 3:25 PM (Local Time)

Cup Final: 1:55 PM (IST), 4:25 PM (Local Time)

Squads:

India: Robin Uthappa (C), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem

Official: Deepak Dangayach

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (c), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Amir Yamin, Shahab Khan

Official: Saleem Yousaf

South Africa: JJ Smuts (c), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Modiri Litheko, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel

Official: Malibongwe Maketa

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui, Sahal Malvernkar, Benny Singh Paras

Coach: Mark Farmer

Australia: Dan Christian (c), Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett

Official: Brendan Drew

New Zealand: Todd Astle C), Harmeet Singh, Henry Mclntyre, Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Siddesh Dixit, Xavier Bell

Official: Carl Frauenstein

UAE: Asif Khan (C), Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Zuhaib, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Manager / Coach: Rejith Arjunan Kurungode

Bangladesh: Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi (C), Abdullah AL Mamun, Abu Haider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddi, Nahidul Islam, Shohagh Gazi

Official: Md. Monjurul Islam

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madusanka (C), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Thanuka Dabare, Tharindu Rathnayake

Official: Samantha Dodanwela

Nepal: Sundeep Jora (C), Bibek Kumar Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Lokesh Bahadur Ram, Narayan Joshi, Pratish GC, Rashid Khan

Coach: Gyanendra Malla

Oman: Sandeep Goud Shreematula (C), Vinayak Shukla, Asif Khan, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shoaib Al Balushi, Zikria Islam, Mujibur Ali

Coach/Manager: Syed Amir Ali

England: Ravi Bopara(C), Sumit Patel, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, James Coles, Jordan Thompson, Alex Davies

Official: Paul Nixon.

