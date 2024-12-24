Allan Donald expresses concern on fast bowler injuries in high-level competitions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : SA20 Ambassador and legendary former South African cricketer Allan Donald recently shared his thoughts on the impact of high-level competition on fast bowlers, specifically addressing the injuries sustained by players like Anrich Nortje.

"The injuries, unfortunately, to a guy like Anrich Nortje, who's a box-office bowler, and a couple of others, it's not ideal. It's not ideal," Donald expressed in a media interaction organized by SA20.

He emphasized the appeal of fast bowlers who can deliver at speeds of 155 km/h, capturing the imagination of young fans worldwide.

"What the rest of the world wants to seewhat young fans around the world want to seeis a guy bowling at 155 clicks and making things happen. So it's unfortunately the brutality of the world game and where it is," he said.

Reflecting on his own career, Donald noted the significant increase in the demands placed on modern fast bowlers.

"Something I keep saying is that, you know, I've only played two T20 matches in my entire career, right at the back end of it. So, what these guys are going through nowall the leaguesI'm not surprised that a lot of the guys will miss a league here, a tournament there, and maybe even for their country," he added.

He highlighted the relentless cycle of stress on the bodies of fast bowlers, leading to frequent injuries and absences.

"It's just, it's an ongoing cycle that I think is, you know, it's hard to stop. It's the level of the stress that gets put on the bodies, unfortunately," Donald said.

Despite the challenges, Donald sees these situations as opportunities for emerging players to make their mark.

"But again, it's an opportunity for someone else to stake a claim. So, yeah, and that's what we want to see," he noted.

