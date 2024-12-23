Allan Donald highlights exciting young fast bowlers to watch in SA20 season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : As the anticipation for SA20 season 3 builds, SA20 Ambassador and legendary former South African cricketer Allan Donald has shared his enthusiasm for several young fast bowlers set to make their mark. Among those, three South African talents have particularly caught his eye, Eathen Bosch, Codi Yusuf, and Kwena Maphaka.

"There are about three bowlersSouth African bowlersthat I'm really looking forward to seeing, and those three guys are Eathen Bosch, fromhe's playing for the Pretoria Capitals, and, you know, Codi Yusuf, who's playing for Paarl Royals, and young Kwena Maphaka," Donald stated in a media interaction organized by SA20.

His excitement is palpable as he discusses the potential of these young athletes.

Donald highlighted Bosch's journey, noting his persistence and recent achievements.

"Bosch, probably the more experiencedhe's been around for a while. I'm really pleased for him that he's finally got a South African call-up. He's been really on the fringes and has struggled to get in there because of other guys that have been punching the lights out," he said.

He also expressed particular interest in Kwena Maphaka, an 18-year-old whose talent and composure have impressed many.

"Young Kwena Maphaka, an 18-year-oldyou know, I can'tI think the whole of Paarl is very excited that he's here. There's huge excitement about him being in this team. I think we're going to see a lot of him this year," he added.

Donald elaborated on Maphaka's potential and character, indicating he has a bright future ahead.

"Lots of experiences will be felt by Kwena Maphaka. I think he's such a talent; he is just a freak, you know. So, yeah, he's going to have some good days, and he's going to have some bad days, but he seems to have this head on his shoulders that is just very freakishly calm and not phased about too many things when it goes badly. He just wants to stay in the fight all the time. So I think he's going to be box office this coming January. I can't wait to see him being very successful, I hope," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor