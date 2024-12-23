Allan Donald highlights SA20's transformative impact on South African Cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : SA20 ambassador and legendary South African fast bowler Allan Donald recently shared his insights on how the SA20 league has transformed cricket in South Africa. Reflecting on his experience as a viewer, Donald highlighted the excitement and global attention the league has generated.

"Watching it unfold as a viewer, I remember being at Boland Park, where I live in Paarl, just a few games into the SA20. I saw Graeme Smith there, and the atmosphere was electric. The crowd at Boland Park was incredible, and the global interest was staggering. When I saw the viewership numbers a few days later, they were astronomical. That's exactly what people want to see," Donald said during a media interaction organised by SA20, emphasising the league's impressive viewership and fan engagement.

Donald compared SA20 with other major cricket leagues, underscoring its immense potential.

"I think the rest of the world is watching. You've got the Big Bash and the IPL, which is a phenomenon in itselfit's just massive. But SA20 has the potential to surpass the Big Bash, especially since it's condensed into just a month. While Australian crowds are huge, this league means so much to cricket in South Africa, particularly at the domestic level," he added.

He also pointed out the current gap in domestic cricket and the eagerness of South African players to be part of SA20.

"Since I left a few weeks ago, there hasn't been any domestic cricket, and we won't see more until next year. Many players feel a bit envious of those involved in SA20. However, the learning and observation by those not playing will be invaluable. They aspire to become the next Kwena Maphaka, Rassie van der Dussen, or Reeza Hendricks," he said.

Donald further highlighted the league's overwhelming success in generating interest, citing high television ratings, ticket sales, and merchandise demand.

"The television interest generated has been phenomenal. As I've mentioned before, ticket sales have skyrocketed, youngsters are eager to participate, and merchandise is flying off the shelvesit's huge," he noted.

Allan Donald's reflections underscore the transformative impact of the SA20 league on South African cricket, enhancing its global profile and offering vital opportunities for emerging talent.

