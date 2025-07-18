"Always a big believer in not thinking too far ahead....": Mandhana ahead of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Dubai [UAE], July 18 : With over 9,000 international runs, 1,000-plus boundaries, and a reputation built on grace under pressure, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana is entering a crucial phase of her career. But as the excitement around the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup builds, she remains refreshingly grounded.

In the ICC Women's WC, hosts India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener on September 30, in Bengaluru.

In an exclusive conversation with cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra on the Cricket Predicta Show, Smriti Mandhana said, "I have always been a big believer in not thinking too far ahead. We have to focus on the process, do every day rightand that is the aim."

"Even as a team, everyone's calm. We have got a long road ahead over the next five to six months. I would not like to speak a lot about it. Cricket is such a gameyou do your things right, things fall in place. Let us just try and do that well," she said.

While she keeps her eyes on the pitch, Mandhana is also nurturing the future of the game. She recently launched the City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana in Dubai, a project powered by her deep-rooted relationship with UK-based coach Don Bhagawati, who will lead the coaching responsibilities.

"This is a great partnership for me," Mandhana said. "Right now, I am focusing more on my cricket, and Don will handle the coaching. I've known Don for many years, and when I first heard his name, I was scared. I wondered, who is this 'Don'? But over time, Don and his family have become like family to me in England."

Don Bhagawati, a respected figure in grassroots cricket in the UK, shares Smriti's passion for simplicity, discipline, and long-term development. Their vision for the academy is clear: create a space where young cricketers can develop their skills with joy, purpose, and the right values.

With her feet firmly on the ground, Mandhana's dual commitmenttoward excellence on the field and empowerment off itis a quiet but powerful statement of leadership ahead of one of the biggest tournaments of her career.

Smriti Mandhana has been a consistent performer for India across all formats. In 7 Tests, she has scored 629 runs in 12 innings at an average of 57.18, including 2 centuries and 3 fifties, with a top score of 149. In 103 ODIs, she has amassed 4,501 runs at an impressive average of 46.4 and a strike rate of 87.93, hitting 11 hundreds and 31 fifties. In 153 T20Is, she has scored 3,982 runs at an average of 29.94 and a strike rate of 123.98, including 1 century and 31 fifties. With over 1,000 boundaries across formats, Mandhana remains a vital force in India's batting unit.

In 16 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup matches, she has scored 559 runs at an average of 37.26, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score is 123. She will be aiming to play a crucial role in the 50-over World Cup, where India's best finishes have been runners-up spots in 2005 and 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor