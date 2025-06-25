"Always a lot of joy and pride": Shai Hope on his return in West Indies test squad

New Delhi [India] June 25 : West Indies wicketkeeper/batter Shai Hope reflects on his comeback in the Caribbean playing 11, making his first Test appearance since 2021. Hope will keep wickets and bat at No.6.

West Indies and Australia have announced that they are playing XIs for the opening Test in Barbados, which starts on Wednesday.

"Representing West Indies, they always give me a lot of joy and pride. I think that was the main focus, just being able to represent the region and bring my impact on the game and the transfer of that inspiration back into the next generation," Shai Hope said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Hope felt happy to be in the playing 11 after four years.

"I'm happy to be back. It's not something I would say I was looking forward to in terms of, 'I have to play Test cricket again'. But if the opportunity came, I would always be willing to take it."

Hope emphasised his commitment to the task he undertakes, especially returning to Test cricket. Hope said he will give his best effort, regardless of the outcome, and leave the selection decisions to the selectors.

"I believe if I'm doing something, I'm committed to it. So if I decided to come back and play Test cricket, my main focus would be to give it my all. If success is there or not, the decision to leave me in or include me, that's up to the decision makers. But, yes, as long as I'm being committed to the task at hand, I think I'm going to give my all," he added.

He also felt elite players don't play throughout the year in all three formats, and said he is ready for whatever is thrown at him.

"The reality is the best or the most elite players, they don't play all throughout the year in all three formats," he said. "So there's some rest involved, [and] there's some give or take. But I pride myself on being as fit and as ready as possible for whatever is thrown at me. And that's what I'm going to try to do. If I'm playing all three formats, let's say for the next two, three, five, ten years, however long, I want to make sure I'm doing it the best I can," Shai Hope said.

West Indies XI: 1. Kraigg Brathwaite, 2. John Campbell, 3. Keacy Carty, 4. Brandon King, 5. Roston Chase (c), 6. Shai Hope (wk), 7. Justin Greaves, 8. Jomel Warrican, 9. Alzarri Joseph, 10. Shamar Joseph, 11. Jayden Seales.

