"Always admired how you approached the game": Sachin Tendulkar writes heartfelt note to Ashwin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday wrote a heartfelt farewell note to Ravichandran Ashwin and said that he has always admired how the masterful spinner approached the game.

It took many by surprise when Ashwin walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to announce his international retirement. The signs were there for the fans to see when a camera caught Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a heartfelt moment during the last day of the Test.

Ashwin was visibly emotional and Kohli embraced his friend, which made it clear a big announcement was on the cards once the Test match ended.

Since the word spread about Ashwin's retirement, wishes have been pouring in, congratulating him for his illustrious career.

Sachin Tendulkar took to X and praised Ashwin for perfecting the carrom ball. He added that Ashwin's legacy will inspire one and all.

"Ashwin, I've always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India's finest match-winners has been wonderful. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all. Wishing you all the very best for your 2nd innings," Tendulkar said.

With red-ball cricket being his forte, Ashwin featured in 106 Tests, picked up a whopping 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket are seemingly greater than just the staggering numbers of statistics.

