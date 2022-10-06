Always another side to any story': Hetmyer's partner' breaks silence after West Indies star gets kicked out from squad

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer was withdrawn from the T20 World Cup 2022 squad few days back on account of missing the rescheduled flight to Australia and it was a huge disappointment to the fans in Carribean. Hetmyer has received severe criticism for the incident.

Now his girlfriend, has come up with a different proposition as she posted a story on Instagram stating that the truth about the incident is yet to be unveiled. She also provided support for her boyfriend and was confident that Hetmyer’s side of the story will be heard one day. There’s always another side to every story told #whatsinthedarkmustcometolight @shetmyer always gonna support you love no matter what” - Shimron Hetmyer shared a story of his girlfriend on Instagram. “Always is love” - Hetmyer wrote on his story. Meanwhile, Shamarh Brooks was named as the replacement by for Shimron Hetmyer in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies side.