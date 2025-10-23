"Always been good battle with them in ODIs": Adam Zampa on Team India after two-wicket win against them

Adelaide [Australia], October 23 : Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa expressed delight after his match-winning performance against India in the second ODI, calling it a 'great battle' and lauding both teams for their ability to adapt to different conditions.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. The 33-year-old cricketer took four wickets in 10 overs, where he conceded 60 runs. He took the wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Nitish Kumar Reddy in his spell.

Speaking about his match-winning spell against India in the second ODI, Adam Zampa said during the post-match presentation, "Nice to beat India, always been a good battle with them in ODIs. Two teams that are able to adapt to conditions really well. Great to test ourselves vs them. Grateful to come onto the bowl generally after Starc. (Captain Marsh) His beauty is that he's relaxed, never emotional. We older guys run our own show."

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xavier Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket, and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41) and Harshit (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

