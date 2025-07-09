"Always enjoy my cricket, try to give my 200%...": Rishabh Pant ahead of Third Test against England

London [UK], July 9 : As India prepares for the crucial third Test at Lord's following their emphatic 336-run victory at Edgbaston, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant opened up about his mindset, preparation, and the challenge of facing Jofra Archer.

Pant, who has played a vital role for the Indian team in the series, spoke candidly about the importance of self-talk and mental discipline while batting, a practice he has followed since his early days.

"Generally the idea is to keep talking to yourself as a batsman," Pant said at the press conference.

"For me as a batsman, I think I'm doing the same thing that I used to do as a kid. Keep telling myself. Because my coach used to tell me, keep talking to you. For me, it was late Tarak Sinha Sir who taught me things. I still try to do the same thing always," he added.

On the challenge of facing Archer, who makes his return to the Test side after a long injury layoff, Pant acknowledged the competition but emphasised his focus remains unchanged.

"Personally, whenever I step on the field, I always enjoy my cricket and try to give my 200%," he said.

"Not particularly about any individual. Just being on the field, yes, it's going to be a good contest always because he's also coming back after a long break. I'm happy he's back," he noted.

Pant also spoke about India's possible team combination heading into the third Test, noting that the final decision will depend on pitch conditions.

"I think the option is still open. I think discussions are still going on but we will get to know whether it will be 3-1 or 3-2 by tomorrow only," he said.

"So discussions are going on because what's happening, when you see the wicket in two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture becomes less also. So we have to see eventually, take a call how the wicket is going to play," he said.

The flamboyant left-hander underlined the importance of clarity and discipline at the crease, especially against a skilled opposition like England.

"For me personally, I try to have a very clear mindset when I'm batting. Just playing one ball at a time, that is something which has really helped me," Pant said.

"Personally, what the other team is thinking, yes, I do have an idea of what they want me to do but eventually, you have to have that self-discipline. You have to make your own plans and just play the game," he noted.

With the five-match series levelled at 1-1, the stage is set for a high-stakes battle at Lord's, where Pant and Team India will look to seize the momentum and move ahead in the series.

Coming to the second Test match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

