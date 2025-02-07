"Always enjoyed being in this situation": Hardik Pandya on bowling final over of T20 World Cup final in 2024

New Delhi [India], February 7 : Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recalled the moment when he was bowling the last over of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa and said that he always enjoys to be in that position.

In the final over of SA's innings, during a run chase of 177 runs, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was given the responsibility to defend 16 runs against David Miller, a player known to deliver clutch, breakthrough and match-winning performances for the Proteas. Miller attempted a big shot and the ball found Suryakumar near the boundary, who first went out and then inside the boundary to complete the catch legally.

The catch was lauded by commentator Ian Smith as remarkable athleticism and for turning the tides in favour of India, which eventually secured the game by seven runs.

"Always thrived and enjoyed being in this situation, it gets the best out of me. I've always manifested me bowling the last over or me hitting the last run of the World Cup-winning play. In Barbados, there was a very hard breeze going around to the dressing room side. So if he wants to drag me, he'll have to drag me or hit me against the wind. There are more chances of him missing it out. My strength would be a stump yorker. But we went outside of stump for a specific reason that if you want to hit us, hit against the odds, not where you are more favourable. I think that is more situational awareness and more knowing your strength and, I think that was the reason we were calm and composed with our plans," Hardik Pandya said in a video shared by ICC.

The 31-year-old player spoke about the wicket of David Miller and Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the final over.

"Rohit and I spoke after the game as well. When the ball went in the air, it looked like it'll be just landing at 30 yards or the fielder will have to come inside and all. But I think the wind actually took it. It was not that much straight. It actually came inside. So it carried forward and obviously that's when the emotions were quite up and down because first it fell like, oh, it's just up. But then we see that the ball is going, going, it's not stopping. And obviously then what Surya did at that point of time with that much presence of mind, calmness, you know, it was just sheer, sheer brilliance," Hardik Pandya added.

Upon his return to the national team during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik reminded everyone of his exceptional talent as an all-rounder, scoring crucial runs and taking important wickets throughout the tournament. In the tournament, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

In the final, Hardik delivered under pressure, taking the crucial wickets of the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller in the last over, helping to end India's 11-year trophy drought.

With this victory, the Men in Blue ended a 11-year ICC World Cup trophy drought by defeating South Africa in the T20WC Final on June 29 last year. The tournament was co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

