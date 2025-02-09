"Always good standing behind stumps": Alex Carey on keeping wickets with "quality" spinners in Sri Lanka Tests

Galle [Sri Lanka], February 9 : After winning the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey shared his experience of standing behind the stumps on the bowling of the spinners in the two matches against the hosts in the longest format of the game.

An excellent performance from Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon complemented fine centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey as visitors defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second Test at Galle on Sunday.

After 14 years, Australia has finally managed to secure a series win in Sri Lanka and for the first time since 2006, they have clean swept a series in Asia.

"Congratulations to Dimuth. Outstanding career. Josh went down with a bit of a back spasm so I was elevated up the order. The platform was set up by the boys up the order. And Smudge again was outstanding in this innings, showing his class. I think the wicket allowed for that as well - some expansive shots. It was a good wicket when the ball pitched on the good stuff. It's fun (wicket-keeping). Kusal did a great job as well. We've got some quality spinners in our lineup, always good standing behind the stumps," Alex Carey said in the post-match presentation.

During the second Test, Carey played an exceptional innings of 156 runs from 188 balls which was laced with 15 boundaries and two maximums.

With this innings, Carey overtook legendary Adam Gilchrist's record and became the first wicketkeeper-batter from his team to touch the 150-run mark in Asian conditions.

Earlier, the record for the highest score by an Aussie wicketkeeper-batter in Asia was held by Gilchrist, who scored 144 runs each in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, his solitary centuries in these two nations, besides two tons in India.

Carey is now also the second wicketkeeper-batter from Australia besides Gilchrist to have a century in Asia.

