Alyssa Healy appointed vice-captain of Australia’s Women’s Team

Cricket Australia have named Alyssa Healy as the vice-captain of the Australian women's team. She takes over from Rachel Haynes who retired last month. Healy has previously served as vice-captain for Australia in an interim capacity against India in 2021. She was also the vice-captain for Sydney Sixers for the first seven seasons of the Women's Big Bash League.

"It's a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy of any Australian team, let alone one that's tasted as much success as this one," Healy said. "Rach played a key role in supporting Meg as well as driving the values and culture of the team and while she leaves big shoes to fill, I'm looking forward to helping lead this side alongside Meg and Shell. "It's a really exciting time to be involved with this team; we've seen personnel changes as well as the emergence of incredible young talent, and with a T20 World Cup and away Ashes just around the corner, I'm looking forward to this next chapter of my career."

Shawn Flegler, Head of Performance, Women's Cricket and National Selector said: "We're delighted that Alyssa has agreed to take on the role of vice-captain and look forward to the contribution she can make in tandem with Meg." Alyssa is an outstanding leader on and off the field and brings a wealth of experience to the role. "We have great confidence in Alyssa, Meg and Shelley leading the team during an exciting 12-month period that will see the team defend its T20 World Cup title and look to retain the Ashes on English soil. "