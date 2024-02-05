Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Amy Hunter named for ICC Women's Player of the Month award for January

New Delhi [India], February 5 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for January 2024 on Monday and named Australia skipper Alyssa Healy, batter Beth Mooney and Ireland's Amy Hunter for the title.

"An Ireland teenager in the form of her life and two of Australia's most consistent performers have made the shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for January 2024," the ICC stated.

Healy started the new year in a magnificent way as the Aussie skipper played a blitz of 82 runs in the third ODI against India in Mumbai to help the visitors clinch a 3-0 series whitewash.

Following that she scored 8, 28 and 56 during the three-match T20I series against India and was also named the 'Player of the Series' in Australia's 2-1 series win.

The 33-year-old finished the month with 174 T20 runs in January at an average of 29. She ended the month with an average performance against South Africa in the 20-over series.

The right-handed Irish batter Hunter started the year with an unbeaten knock of 36 runs, following that she scored 21 and one run in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. However, the 18-year-old shined in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. She slammed an unbeaten century in Ireland's 57-run win in the series opener. In the second and third T20I matches, she scored 77* and 42 runs.

On the other hand, Aussie opener Mooney proved herself a reliable top-order performer after she scored three half-centuries in T20I contests against India and South Africa.

The Aussie batter displayed a stellar performance in the T20I series against India. The 30-year-old continued that impressive form on home soil when she added a score of 72* and 82 in an effort against the Proteas following which she was named 'Player of the Series'.

With a total of 256 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate greater than 100, Mooney ended the month in T20I cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor