Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma among 13 players retained by UP Warriorz for WPL Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Women's Premier League (WPL) outfit UP Warriorz on Thursday announced a list of 13 players that have been retained for the upcoming edition of WPL Season 2.

Earlier in the year, the inaugural edition of the WPL took the cricketing fraternity by storm, and one of the most dynamic outfits was the UP Warriorz.

Led by the talismanic Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy in the first season of the WPL, the UP Warriorz finished third and will be looking to improve on that in the second season.

With that in mind, the team coached by Jon Lewis announced the list of players they will be retaining for the upcoming season.

The UP Warriorz have retained their core group and have decided to hold on to the services of 5 of their overseas players, while the South African ace pacer Shabnim Ismail has been released. Also released from the squad are Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh and Shivali Shinde.

Reflecting on the decision, coach Jon Lewis said, "At UP Warriorz, we are really excited about retaining the core of our team that got us to the playoffs of the WPL last year. In all team sport turnover of personnel is imperative. We value the contributions and efforts of all our players and wish them all the best for the forthcoming seasons. It will be a tougher challenge in WPL 2024 and we are all looking forward to taking up that challenge."

"We are pleased to have retained a majority of our squad. There is a good blend of experience and the exuberance of youth. We trust them to build upon the success of Season 1 and as a team we aim to play a brand of Cricket that inspires the next generation. I am confident that the team will do everything in its capacity to ensure that happens," said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz.

Players Retained: Alyssa Healy (Overseas), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia Mcgrath (Overseas), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris (Overseas), Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone (Overseas), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashashri and Lauren Bell (Overseas).

