New Delhi [India], August 26 : Australia has unveiled a dynamic squad for the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, with captain Alyssa Healy at the helm. The team features a strong mix of pace and spin options, including fast bowlers Darcie Brown and Tayla Vlaeminck, who are set to make their debut together in a senior women's ICC event.

Healy expressed her enthusiasm about their inclusion, stating, "I'd love to see it [Vlaeminck and Brown playing together]. We are so blessed with ample allrounders that I think we can play around a little bit with our fast-bowling attack," as quoted by ICC.

"Think having those two in our side is a huge point of difference. Especially in conditions we are going to get, having real pace in your side is a real advantage," Healy added.

"We'll have to wait and see what the makeups of the side are but it's really exciting for the future that those two are in the squad together, and hopefully we can get them firing at the same time," she noted.

While Darcie Brown has made significant strides in international cricket over the past three years, Tayla Vlaeminck, who debuted in 2018, has seen her progress hampered by injuries.

If both make it into the playing XI, it will be a first for Australia to field these two fast bowlers in the same match.

Healy emphasized the potential of young talents like Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, and Phoebe Litchfield, who are among the rising stars in the squad.

She believes that the experienced players, including herself, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, and Ash Gardner, can provide the necessary guidance to devise strategies for the T20 World Cup, while the younger players are expected to make a significant impact on the field.

"Fortunately there's still a few of us old birds, still floating around who can hopefully impart some wisdom on how to win tournaments," she said.

"Think the youth in our group is really exciting and hopefully we can just help mentor or lead them in the right direction because think the youth in our squad is going to win this World Cup for us," she said as quoted by ICC.

Australia is placed in Group A for the competition, alongside New Zealand, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

