Alyssa Healy to lead Australia women's cricket team; Tahlia McGrath named vice-captain

Melbourne, Dec 9 Alyssa Healy has been named the captain of the Australian women’s cricket team across all three formats. All-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named vice-captain.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy steps into the role after leading the team in an interim capacity at various stages over the past 12 months during Meg Lanning’s absence.

The 33-year-old has gained worldwide respect for her match-winning ability and leadership qualities over the course of her 255-game international career.

Healy has captained New South Wales in domestic one-day cricket since 2018 and was Sydney Sixers vice-captain for the first seven WBBL seasons.

McGrath, who captained the Adelaide Strikers to back-to-back WBBL titles, has been an integral part of the senior playing group and captained Australia in a One Day International against Ireland in July.

Cricket Australia Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams Ben Oliver said: “Alyssa is an outstanding player and leader who has earned enormous respect both on and off the field. Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women’s team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain."

“We are extremely fortunate to have a talented and experienced group of players who will provide great support to Alyssa and Tahlia as the team evolves and seeks to build on its outstanding performances.”

Alyssa Healy said: “I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team. "I've really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within.

“My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I’ll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had. It's an exciting time to be involved with this team, we’re seeing the emergence of incredible young talent and are challenging ourselves to continually evolve as a group.”

Tahlia McGrath said: “It's a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy of the Australian women’s team and I’m excited to support Alyssa as she takes on the captaincy."

"Alyssa and I have played together for a long time, we know our respective leadership styles well and I look forward to helping her lead our group as we embark on a busy, but exciting international schedule.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor