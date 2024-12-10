Alzarri Joseph Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During WI vs BAN 1st ODI

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee after breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI match against Bangladesh in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Joseph violated Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which addresses “the use of an audible obscenity.” In addition to the fine, he received one demerit point on his disciplinary record. This was Joseph’s first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident took place before the match began when Joseph exchanged offensive and abusive language with the fourth umpire. The exchange occurred after the umpire asked Joseph not to step onto the pitch with his spikes on.

Joseph admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction without the need for a formal hearing, as approved by Jeff Crowe, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.