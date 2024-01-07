Ambati Rayudu explains the reason for quitting YSRCP, highlights commitment to Mumbai Indians

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 7 : Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu revealed the reason behind his decision to take a break from politics, stating his commitment to the Mumbai Indians franchise -MI Emirates- in the UAE's ILT20's second season.

The former Indian cricketer left the political world perplexed when he quit the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) barely eight days after joining it. Rayudu announced on X stated that he was leaving the YSRCP, less than a month after joining CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party.

"I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from Jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non-affiliated whilst playing professional sport," Rayudu posted on X.

The Chennai Super Kings star was inducted into the party by the YRS Congress president and Andhra Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on December 28, 2023.

Rayudu clarified his position on Sunday, stating that he wanted to be "politically non-affiliated" while playing professional sports and representing a club such as Mumbai Indians.

Rayudu, who aided CSK in their quest for the fifth IPL title in May last year,m will return to the Mumbai Indians franchise for the second season of ILT20 after departing them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2017. The ILT20 will take place in three venues in the UAE: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, between January 19 and February 17.

The former India batter announced his departure from the IPL following his successful run and hinted at his plans to enter politics.

