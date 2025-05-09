Ambati Rayudu Faces Backlash for 'Eye-for-an-Eye' Social Media Post Amid India–Pakistan Tensions, Later Issues Clarification

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu came under heavy criticism on Thursday after posting a message on social media calling for peace amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Rayudu’s original post on X read, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Let’s remember — this isn’t a call for weakness, but a reminder of wisdom. Justice must stand firm but never lose sight of humanity. We can love our nation fiercely and still hold compassion in our hearts. Patriotism and peace can walk hand in hand.”

The message drew backlash from many users who felt it was poorly timed, given the ongoing military escalation. Critics accused Rayudu of being insensitive to the gravity of the situation and undermining national sentiment. In response to the backlash, Rayudu posted a clarification, expressing strong support for the Indian Armed Forces.

“In moments like these, we stand united not in fear but in resolve. I feel immense gratitude to our Indian Army who are the real heroes who carry the weight of a nation with unmatched courage, discipline and selflessness. Your sacrifices don't go unnoticed. Your bravery is what keeps the tricolour flying high and our borders safe. May your strength always lead us to safety and may your service continue to pave the way for a more peaceful tomorrow. Jai Hind,” Rayudu wrote.