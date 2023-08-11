Ambati Rayudu joins CPL as St Kitts & Nevis Patriots marquee player

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu could become the second player to play in the men's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after St Kitts & Nevis Patriots signed him ahead of the new season as their marquee player.

Veteran legspinner Pravin Tambe was the first Indian to play in the men's CPL during his time with Trinbago Knight Riders in 2020.

Rayudu, who aided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their quest for the fifth IPL title in May this year, was unveiled as a Texas Super Kings player for Major League Cricket (MLC). He was one of their signings for the inaugural Major League Cricket competition in the USA.

But five days before the beginning of the inaugural season, Rayudu had to pull out of the tournament due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proposal to introduce a one-year cooling-off period for retired Indian players before they participate in overseas franchise leagues.

Rayudu will act as the replacement of South Africa allrounder Tristan Stubbs, who is no longer available for CPL 2023.

"I'm really excited to be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. I look forward to having a positive contribution for the team in the upcoming CPL 2023," Rayudu said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Patriots owner Mahesh Ramani said in a statement, "I am sure Ambati's seasoned expertise of having won multiple championships with various teams in an illustrious career in India will undoubtedly enrich the experience of our young players as we chase our second CPL title in 2023."

TA Adhishwar, the director of cricket at Patriots, is also looking forward to working with Rayudu: "I am really excited to welcome Ambati to the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He is one of the most decorated players in the IPL and we have seen how important experience is in big tournaments like this. I look forward to him sharing his wealth of experience with the team."

