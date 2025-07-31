Ambati Rayudu ranks MS Dhoni best Indian captain, places Kohli fifth in blind ranking

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Former India batter Ambati Rayudu recently participated in a blind ranking challenge of Indian cricket captains, where he placed MS Dhoni at the top and Virat Kohli at number five.

The video of the ranking was shared by ESPNcricinfo on their official X handle.

The ranking started with Sourav Ganguly, the "Prince of Kolkata", whose name made Rayudu pause and think before placing him at number three. Up next was the legendary Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain. Rayudu slotted him in at fourth place.

When Rohit Sharma's name came up, Rayudu put him at number two. Rayudu played a lot of cricket with him at the Mumbai Indians (MI) and for the Indian team as well. He is the second-best captain for India in terms of collecting ICC trophies.

Then came the big name, Virat Kohli. Rayudu placed him at number five, explaining that while Kohli could be in the top two when it comes to red-ball (Test) cricket, his overall ranking would be fifth.

After the end of Dhoni's era, it was yet another transition phase for India, with Virat beginning his reign with relentless intensity and aggression.

In his seven years of rule, India faced a calamity considering a drought in ICC silverware. Yet India, under Virat's rule, sent the fans into a frenzy with their brand of cricket.

With Ravi Shastri at the helm, the animated celebrations, the undying attitude and an unwavering dedication changed the cricket's landscape, especially in the Tests.

The Indian team with a belligerent spirit, driven by fitness and proactively in pursuit of victory were the key aspects of his captaincy. There were many firsts in Virat's captaincy, but India's ascendancy in Test cricket was a sight to behold.

Under Virat's era of ruthless aggression, India climbed to the top of the ICC Test rankings and stayed there for 42 consecutive months from October 2016 to March 2020. Overall, Kohli led India in 213 matches, won 135, lost 60, and 11 ended in a draw.

Mohammad Azharuddin's name followed next, and Rayudu swiftly assigned him the sixth spot.

With only one position left, the top spot, it has to be MS Dhoni for Rayudu. He placed his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former Team India skipper at number one with a big smile on his face. The two share a long association, particularly at CSK, and Rayudu has often publicly praised Dhoni.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India played 332 matches across all formats, winning 178, losing 120 and drawing 15. With an aura of calmness around him, Dhoni led India to glory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India completed a historic whitewash over Australia in the 2012/13 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring at the pinnacle of India's distinguished achievements.

Rayudu's final ranking: (1) MS Dhoni, (2) Rohit Sharma, (3) Sourav Ganguly, (4) Kapil Dev, (5) Virat Kohli, (6) Mohammad Azharuddin.

