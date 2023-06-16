Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in the MLC 2023

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu will play for Texas Super Kings in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), starting July 14 in the United States of America. The TSK franchise took to social media and made the announcement as they were unveiling their star-studded list of overseas players.AmbatI Rayudu, thereby, becomes the first cricketer, who played for India at the senior level, to feature in the Major League Cricket. 6 teams will play the inaugural edition of MLC which will be held across 2 venues from July 14 to 31.

Ambati Rayudu will join a star-studded list of overseas signings for the Major League Cricket franchise as the Texas Super Kings also signed the New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner along with Dwayne Bravo and David Miller among others. Notably, Bravo retired from the IPL ahead of the 2023 season and worked with the Chennai Super Kings as their bowling coach. Texas Super Kings are owned by the owners of the Chennai Super Kings franchise and they will begin their MLC 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie in Texas.