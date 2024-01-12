"Amir has made the impossible, possible": Sachin Tendulkar becomes fan of differently abled Indian cricketer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar became a fan of the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer, Amir Hussain Lone, who hails from Waghama village in Bijbehara.

Master Blaster also expressed his wish to meet the cricketer and get a jersey with his name on it.

The 34-year-old is currently the captain of Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. The cricketer met with an accident when he was 8 years old. He has a unique playing style, and he is an inspiration for everyone. Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old.

The former India batter was amazed after watching the video, wished to meet Hussain Lone in the future and congratulated him for inspiring millions.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1745830824044548118

"And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X on Friday.

Talking to ANI, Hussain Lone talked about his life after he met with an accident and said that the government at that time did not help him.

"After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself and I am not dependent on anyone. No one helped me after my accident. Not even the government supported me but my family was always there for me," Amir said to ANI.

The 34-year-old further explained how everyone was shocked to see him play without hands.

"I played nationals in Delhi in 2013 and in 2018, I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played cricket in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me playing with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket," the Jammu and Kashmir-born cricketer asserted.

He stated that he gets a lot of praise from everywhere where he goes to play cricket.

"I have been applauded for my game everywhere and I think it is because of God that my hard work paid off because bowling from the legs is really difficult but I have learned all the skills and techniques. I do every task on my own and I am not dependent on anyone except God," the cricketer asserted.

Amir Hussain Lone said that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are his and his team's favourite players.

"Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are our favourite players and if God wishes, we will meet them soon," he concluded.

