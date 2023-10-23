Amit Shah, Rahul, Kejriwal condole death of Bishan Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Oct 23 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Monday condoled the death of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away after a prolonged illness. Bedi breathed his last on Monday at the age of 77.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences, to his family members, and to his fans in this hour of grief."

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Kejriwal said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of the iconic spinner and former India Captain, Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His legacy in cricket will continue to inspire generations. My deepest condolences to his family and to the cricketing fraternity."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also condoled the cricketing legend’s death and said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also dubbed the death of Bedi as an irreparable loss for Indian cricket and in a post on Facebook said, "The news of the demise of the great cricketer and former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi is very sad. This is an irreparable loss for Indian cricket. My deepest condolences to all, his family and supporters."

