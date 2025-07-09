"An amazing man": Rishabh Pant praises Bumrah ahead of Lord's Test

London [UK], July 9 : Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant, ahead of the third test against England at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, spoke about what makes veteran seamer Jasprit Bumrah so special.

Bumrah is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna in the Indian playing 11 as India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting July 10.

While speaking in pre-match press conference, Rishabh Pant said, "I think everything (What makes Bumrah special). How accurate he is, the way his mind works, I think he is just an amazing man. I think it's more difficult for the wicket-keeper behind the wicket than for a batsman, I guess. Especially in England (the movement he gets)."

Pant also spoke on flat wickets so far in England. He said that the way England play cricket, they need a good wicket for batting eventually.

"See, the same thing was discussed that the wickets will be good in England. Because the way they play cricket, they need a good wicket for batting eventually. So we had the same thing that how can we take out 20 wickets in a good wicket. Shubhman was also talking about 20 wickets. So that thought was already planned, that eventually batters have to step up. Because though our seniors are not very big players, like I said, this is the opportunity to step up. And people are doing that slowly, slowly," Pant said.

India created history with a 336-run win over England in the second Test at Birmingham, as they not only secured their first-ever win at Edgbaston but also achieved their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs.

Having won the Edgbaston frontier, India will seek to continue the winning momentum in Lord's, where they have lost just one Test in the last three tours. The series is levelled one-one.

On the other hand, England, after chasing down the historic target of 371 to defeat India by five wickets at Headingley in the first test, will be looking to bounce back in the third test.

