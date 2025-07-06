"An attacking bowler who asks questions...": Indian bowling coach hails Akash Deep following sensational spell

Birmingham [UK], July 6 : Following Indian pacers' fine day during the second Test against England, bowling coach Morne Morkel hailed pacer Akash Deep as an "an attacking bowler who asks a lot of questions" and called his delivery to dismiss the star batter Joe Root a "dream delivery."

After a batting-dominant two-and-a-half session, the final few overs of the final session featured the English batters struggling against Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. One of Akash Deep's deliveries was wider on the crease, pitched on attacking full length, nipped away, beating the outside edge of Root's bat, leaving his stumps castled and sending him back for six runs. It could very well be a potential match-sealing moment for India, considering Root's hunger and ability to score big.

Speaking about Akash Deep in the post-match press conference, Morkel expressed happiness with India's pace unit's performance despite the absence of their spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

"Akash, he is an attacking bowler who asks questions, you know, bowling at the stumps a lot. And I think that is one of the golden rules here in England, you know, is asking questions in the stumps. So for these sorts of conditions in the UK, it suits his style. And, you know, coming back from injury and seeing him running in with a high pace, it is a nice sign for us," he said.

"That is a dream delivery (to dismiss Root). Top quality player, and you know, to dismiss him in that fashion, just shows the quality of Akaash and what he can do. He is also a guy, the more confidence you give him, you know, almost like there's a little bit more energy behind the ball. And hopefully that delivery, he will play it (the delivery that bowled Root) over on his phone tonight and then bring a couple of more of those tomorrow," he added.

In the first innings, Akash Deep was sensational with the new ball, collecting four scalps for 88 runs, while in the second innings he has taken two wickets in 8 overs, when the game ended on the fourth day.

The bowling coach also admitted that it would be a challenge bowling on a batting-friendly pitch where the ball only does its tricks when it is new.

Morkel also admitted that Mohammed Siraj, who took a six-fer in the first innings and England's first wicket in the second innings, is a guy "he has got a lot of respect for".

"I think he is a guy that always will put his body, push it to the limits. I think sometimes the guilty part of him is trying too hard. So for us, it is just managing that sort of aggression, managing that intensity."

"He really bowls with his heart on his sleeve. When he runs in, he wants to put in a performance for India. I think sometimes those sorts of things can give you that inconsistency. In this test match, he's now the leader of the attack and has the wickets up front. But for me, in terms of effort and energy and with a sore body, he always will put his hand up, and he wants to bowl over. So I do not think sometimes we give him enough credit for that," Morkel stressed.

Continuing about Siraj, Morkel said that while people always look at the wickets, there are some bowlers who do the "hard yards" and the "dirty job" for the team, and Siraj is that type of bowler, so a bad spell or two should be acceptable, and the positives should be appreciated.

Speaking about the wicket, Morkel said that it is still a "good wicket" with the batters doing their job well towards the back-end of the day.

"The weather (prospects of rain on the final day), you cannot really control that. It was getting us into a comfortable position with the bat, and then obviously tonight have 20 plus overs at them on the hopefully gloomy, grey skies and get two or three wickets, and we got that, which is a bonus for us. So tomorrow morning, that first hour is going to be crucial. We saw this morning that if we get the ball in the right area, there is a little bit of assistance. So we just need to be on the money with that tomorrow," he added.

Morkel did not rule out the idea of England going for a chase, saying that it is their style.

"Harry Brook is a guy who likes to take the game on, and he is an entertainer. So it is an exciting day of cricket tomorrow," he concluded.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response in the second innings was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

England ended the fourth day at 72/3, with Harry Brook (15*) and Ollie Pope (24*) unbeaten.

