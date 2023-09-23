An exciting time as Ireland are looking down new avenues in ODI cricket, says Lorcan Tucker

Nottingham, Sep 23 Ireland wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker feels the time is exciting for the side to explore new avenues in ODI cricket in their quest to qualify for 2027 Men’s World Cup. Dublin-born Tucker, 27, is set to make his 45th ODI appearance when Ireland face England in the second game later on Saturday.

“We're playing pretty good cricket at the moment, we’re feeling pretty confident, and it’s great to get to a new ground and see some dry conditions. We’re at full strength, so we’ve got everyone we need to put in some good performances.”

“We’re at the start of a new four-year cycle, so we have a long time to prepare for the next World Cup. It’ll be an exciting time as we’re looking down new avenues in our ODI cricket,” Tucker was quoted as saying by Cricket Ireland.

He shot into limelight by making 71 not out off 48 balls and rescuing Ireland from 25/5 to almost winning the game against Australia in last year’s Men’s T20 World Cup. Tucker also scored his maiden Test century earlier this year against Bangladesh.

“As for England, we didn't want to pay too much attention to their squad as they always put out good teams. The strength and depth of English cricket at the moment is incredible – they are all strong players and they're playing great cricket.”

“We’re reasonably familiar with some of them, but they have a lot of new faces as well that we haven’t played against, so I think it'll take a little bit of adapting for us as a team, but we can’t to get out there and play some cricket,” he added.

Tucker has just returned from playing for St Kitts franchise in the Caribbean Premier League, having signed up as a replacement for Tim David. Talking about his experience there, he said, “It was a new and exciting experience. You get access to such experienced people and experienced cricketers, and that's always refreshing to get these new ideas, new opinions, especially on yourself and how your game might improve and grow over the next few years.”

“It was brilliant. Franchise cricket is very exciting, and I think will be interesting to see how the balance with international cricket emerges over the next few years. There's so many opportunities out there for players like me and for players in our team, which is brilliant. It gives everybody that new level of exposure that wasn't there before.”

Asked about not qualifying for the next month’s World Cup in India, Tucker admitted to Ireland not playing well in the qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June-July. “To be honest, it feels like everybody else is preparing for a party that we're not invited to, which is tough. But it is what it is. We didn't play well enough in Zimbabwe. I think we have to accept that, and we'll just be looking on.”

Tucker signed off by revealing why sees ODI cricket as a special format. “It's interesting because there's only one World Cup every four years - that’s what makes it special. T20 cricket often rolls around a lot and there's a T20 World Cup every two years – it has a faster nature to it, and there is so much T20 cricket played in general. So, I think ODI cricket provides a different, more considered perspective on the game, that’s why it’s so special.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor