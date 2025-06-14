"An honour to lift cup for everyone back home": Teary Keshav Maharaj after South Africa's historic WTC win

London [UK], June 14 : In a moment steeped in history and emotion, South Africa lifted their first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title at Lord's on Saturday, ending a 27-year wait for a major ICC trophy since their 1998 ICC KnockOut win. The five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia was not just a win on the field; it was a defining moment of national pride, resilience, and unity for the Proteas.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj, visibly emotional, said after the win, "It's special, it's an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home. It's what the country's about, the unity among everyone in the last five days."

"We're very grateful, as a team, as a nation, as a proud country. I think the emotions would've spurred me in the right direction had I got into bat," he added.

"Thanks to everyone who's been supporting us, through adversity, we've stood strong. We honour those who've come before us, may this be a stepping stone for greater things to come," he noted.

Maharaj picked up just one wicket in the match.

South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad, was also emotional. He said, "Mine are worse than Kesh's. I am ecstatic for the guys. This is for SA. To be able to deliver this is truly special. We got the best of the batting conditions. 280 was always going to be a stiff task. But the two pros, Aiden and Temba, stood tall and took us through. I was the one who said Temba shouldn't bat [after the injury], but the partnership was critical, and they know better than the coaches."

The winning moment came off the bat of Kyle Verreynne, who soaked in the pressure and the occasion despite battling nerves in the tense final session.

"I am just relieved. I was watching in the morning and kept thinking I don't want to bat, I don't want to bat. When I walked in the middle, I was the most nervous I have ever been," Verreynne admitted.

"You can listen to the whole ground singing. Probably getting a little emotional now. It's incredible," he added.

Verreynne struggled to find gaps initially, but held his nerve when it mattered most, scoring the winning runs alongside David Bedingham, who was a quiet but crucial figure throughout the Test.

"Amazing. Very nervous, but the way Aiden and Temba went about it made us calm," said Bedingham, who top-scored for South Africa in the first innings with 45 and remained unbeaten on 21 in the second.

"Thank goodness we got over the line. The sun plays a massive factor; we got lucky with the conditions. It's been 27 years and I am so thankful we got over the line," he said.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi, who made a significant impact with the ball in the second innings, including the prized wicket of Steve Smith, was overwhelmed by the enormity of the occasion after winning.

"I am speechless right now," Ngidi said.

"The other evening with that spell was about to break the game open. The excitement kept me going. I can't say much now. I am very proud of what the boys have achieved. It's been a lot of emotions, and the blood pressure is quite high," he said.

South Africa's win was built on collective grit, timely performances, and unwavering belief. From Markram and Bavuma's fourth-innings heroics to Rabada's devastating spells and the calm nerves of Bedingham and Verreynne at the end, the Proteas put together a team effort worthy of a championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor