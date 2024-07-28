New Delhi [India], July 28 : USA Cricket (USAC) announced the appointment of Johnathan Atkeison as its new CEO.

This move comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a warning earlier this week, citing the organization's lack of a fit-for-purpose governance and administrative system.

By appointing Atkeison, USAC has fulfilled one of the two critical requirements to avoid disqualification as an ICC Associate member. The remaining requirement is to establish governance norms set by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). These norms are necessary for USAC to attain National Governing Body (NGB) status, which is mandatory for all sports included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In a media release, Atkeison expressed his enthusiasm for joining USA Cricket at a pivotal moment for the sport in the United States. He highlighted the significant achievements and opportunities that lie ahead for cricket in the country.

"I'm honored to join the team at USA Cricket. It's an incredible time for the sport here in the United States with the historic performance of the men's national team in the recent T20 World Cup, the completion of the second season of Major League Cricket, and the first opportunity to showcase cricket in the Olympics here on home soil during the LA28 games," said Atkeison.

Atkeison's statement underscored his excitement about the growing prominence of cricket in the US. He acknowledges the remarkable achievements of the men's national team, particularly their historic performance in the recent T20 World Cup, which has helped raise the profile of the sport.

Additionally, he mentioned the successful conclusion of the second season of Major League Cricket, which signifies the strengthening of domestic cricket infrastructure. Most notably, Atkeison emphasizes the upcoming opportunity to present cricket on the global stage during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, marking a historic moment for the sport in the US.

Continuing his remarks, Atkeison outlined his vision for the future of USA Cricket, "Our goal is to build a world-class organization to capitalize on that momentum, and firmly establish cricket's position in the American sporting landscape. The passion the cricket community has for the sport is amazing, and the enthusiasm is infectious. I can't wait to get started."

Atkeison's remarks reflected his ambition to leverage the current momentum and achievements in US cricket to build a top-tier organization. His aim is to cement cricket's place within the broader American sports culture, ensuring it gains the recognition and support it deserves. He praises the fervour and dedication of the cricket community in the US, noting how their passion and enthusiasm drive the sport forward. Atkeison's eagerness to begin his new role and contribute to the sport's growth highlights his commitment to transforming USA Cricket into a leading force in American sports.

He recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of USA Rugby, bringing over 15 years of experience in national governing bodies to his new role. He is credited with successfully leading USA Rugby through a financial restructuring in 2020. Atkeison will officially begin his tenure as CEO of USA Cricket on August 1.

Prior to its Annual General Meeting, the ICC distributed a note titled "Associate Member Membership Update" to all its members. The note highlighted that the USOPC had "expressed serious concerns" regarding the governance of USAC. This marked the second time this year that the ICC had issued a warning to USAC, granting them 12 months to address and rectify the issues identified.

The ICC has decided to establish a normalization committee that will include representatives from both the board and management of USA Cricket. This committee's primary role will be to oversee and monitor USA Cricket's efforts to comply with the governance and administrative requirements set by the ICC. The ICC board also emphasized that it retains the authority to suspend or expel USA Cricket if the organization fails to meet these compliance standards. This decision was communicated by the ICC in a statement following their Annual General Meeting

(AGM) earlier this week.

"The board agreed that a normalisation committee comprising of board and management representatives will be set up to oversee and monitor USA Cricket's compliance roadmap and the ICC board will reserve its right to suspend or expel the member for continued non-compliance," said the ICC after the AGM earlier this week.

