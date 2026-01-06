Anandi Marketing acquires Legends League Cricket franchise; team rebranded as Mumbai Spartans

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Legends League Cricket (LLC), the premier global cricket league featuring legendary cricketers from across generations, today announced that Anandi Marketing, a diversified business group headquartered in Bellary, has acquired the franchise previously based in Hyderabad. The team will now compete under the new identity of Mumbai Spartans from the upcoming season, as per a release.

Anandi Marketing has established business interests across Iron Ore Mining, Construction, and Trading, and the acquisition marks the Group's first investment in the sports sector. The Group views this entry into professional cricket as a long-term commitment toward fostering sports culture, community engagement, and structured sporting opportunities in the regions it operates in.

Speaking on behalf of Anandi Marketing, Mehafuz Ali Khan said, "This investment goes beyond franchise ownership. We see sport as a powerful vehicle for inspiring communities and encouraging participation at all levels. Through Mumbai Spartans, our objective is to contribute meaningfully to the development of a strong sporting ecosystem while building a professionally run and competitive franchise."

Basha Khan, Representative of Anandi Marketing, added, "Mumbai Spartans is envisioned as more than just a team. We want this franchise to become a catalyst for promoting sports culture, discipline, and aspiration among young athletes. Our focus will be on building a credible, competitive, and community-driven sporting platform that resonates beyond the field."

Welcoming the new franchise owner, Vivek Khushalani, Chairman, Legends League Cricket, said, "We are pleased to welcome Anandi Marketing to the Legends League Cricket family. Their entry reflects the growing appeal of LLC as a credible and scalable sports platform. Mumbai Spartans adds further strength to the league, both in terms of regional identity and long-term ownership vision."

Mumbai Spartans will represent the spirit, ambition, and resilience of India's financial capital, Mumbai. The franchise aims to build a strong connection with fans, deliver high-quality on-field performances, and engage meaningfully with partners and stakeholders across the league ecosystem.

Legends League Cricket continues to expand its footprint across India and international markets, attracting strong ownership groups, growing broadcast reach, and increasing fan engagement with each season.

Further announcements regarding the team's squad, support staff, commercial partnerships, and fan engagement initiatives will be made in due course after the Retention and Auction event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor