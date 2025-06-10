Anderson shares some advice with seamers ahead of WTC final

London [UK], June 10 : With South Africa's seam attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen and Australia having Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and the ever-dependable Josh Hazlewood in their lineup, the battle between the two sides' fast bowlers is likely to be critical in determining the outcome of the World Test Championship final, as per ICC website.

James Anderson, who has 123 wickets at Lord's in 29 Test matches, shared some tips with the rival teams ahead of the one-off Test starting on Wednesday.

"Here is definitely somewhere you need to pitch the ball up," Anderson said, according to ICC website.

"A lot of people talk about the top of off stump being the ideal length, but I think here it's more three-quarters up the stump. That way you are a little bit fuller in length, so that's my advice for the seamers," he noted.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's closest opponents on the list of Test bowlers are currently Rabada , Cummins , and Hazlewood and all three of them will be competing in the World Test Championship final.

Rabada is still one of his favourite bowlers in the world, according to Anderson, who also thinks that his matchup with Australia's Steve Smith may determine which team wins.

"The main one for me will be Rabada against Steve Smith and I think that could be a really good, interesting battle," Anderson said, according to ICC website.

"Steve Smith is one of the best batters in the world and Kagiso Rabada is one of my favourite bowlers to watch. I think he's got so many attributes that just make me want to tune into the TV and watch him. He's a fantastic player, so I'm really looking forward to that battle," he noted.

Anderson believes that South Africa made the right choice in bringing in longtime teammate and fellow England great Stuart Broad to serve as a consultant for the Proteas.

"I think it's a smart move from South Africa. He's someone who's had great success in English conditions and he knows Lord's in particular. He knows the ground very well, he's had success here and I think he can give a lot of information and advice to the South African team which will be great from their point of view," Anderson said.

