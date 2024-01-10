Andre Adams named NZ bowling coach for Pakistan T20Is

Christchurch, Jan 10 Former all-rounder Andre Adams has been appointed New Zealand's bowling coach for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan at home

Adams will work for the five match series as part of head coach Gary Stead’s coaching group, which also features regular batting coach Luke Ronchi.

Adams first full day with the New Zealand squad will be on Wednesday in Auckland.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Donaldson and Team Performance Manager Simon Insley will both take a break during the series against Pakistan, their roles being filled by Cricket Wellington’s Head of Athlete Development, Matt Long, and Central Districts High Performance Manager Dave Meiring, respectively, the New Zealand Cricket release read.

New Zealand's five-match T20I series against Pakistan gets underway on January 12 in Auckland. The teams will then travel to Hamilton and Dunedin for the second and third games before moving to Christchurch for the last two T20Is.

