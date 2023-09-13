Andre Adams to join New Zealand's women's team for South Africa tour as bowling coach

Auckland [New Zealand], September 13 : Former New Zealand all-rounder Andre Adams has been announced as bowling coach to New Zealand's women's team for their upcoming tour of South Africa.

Adams will reacquaint himself with New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer later this month when New Zealand embark on an eight-match white-ball tour (three ODIs followed by five T20Is) of South Africa, as per ICC.

Having represented New Zealand on 47 occasions and taken 10 wickets at the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Adams will team up with Sawyer once again after the pair worked alongside each other previously in T20 franchise coaching roles.

Adams, who has also held coaching roles within Australian domestic cricket and with the dominant Australian men's team previously, is looking forward to helping New Zealand's young bowling group during their upcoming tour of South Africa.

“I had a wonderful experience with the team back in 2017 and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to work with this group again,” Adams said as quoted by ICC.

“There’s a few familiar faces that it’s been cool to reconnect with, as well as some younger players who I’ve actually worked with before during New Zealand Cricket talent pathways programmes.

“I’m looking forward to returning to South Africa and I hope to bring a lot to the group, and especially offer good support to the quicks.”

Sawyer is looking forward to working alongside Adams once again and believes the experienced coach can provide some valuable insight to his group.

“Andre’s depth of experience as a former Blackcap and a high-level coach in New Zealand and Australia made him a really obvious choice for this tour," Sawyer said.

"He brings great energy and more importantly a great skillset, particularly focused on fast-bowling.”

New Zealand's tour of South Africa commences with the first ODI in Potchefstroom on September 24, with the T20I component of the tour starting on October 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor