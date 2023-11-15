Andre Borovec set to be Australia head coach for T20I series against India

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Australia's assistant coach Andre Borovec is set to to take charge of the senior team for the first time in their upcoming five-match T20I series against India which is slated to begin next Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

While Borovec takes control of the team, coach Andrew McDonald will fly back to Australia after the ODI World Cup to get some rest and prepare for the Test series in the summer according to ESPNcricinfo.

Along with the T20I series against India, McDonald will also be absent from Australia's Test series against Pakistan which will begin in Perth on December 14.

Earlier, McDonald was also rested from the T20I series against South Africa in late August, but at that time assistant Michael Di Venuto took charge in his absence.

Borovec began his coaching career with Geelong in Victorian grade cricket, this is the club he played 330 matches for over 23 years as a wicketkeeper-batter. Notably, Borovec also coached McDonald at the club at the back end of his playing career.

He then went on to join McDonald's coaching staff at Melbourne Renegades and Victoria where he was heavily involved in the strategy making and was a part of the 2018-19 Big Bash League (BBL) success.

Borovec joined Australia's coaching staff in a permanent role in May 2022. While working with the senior team, he has also taken charge of the Australia A program. He also coached Australia A for the tour of New Zealand in April immediately after Baggy Green's Test tour of India.

Before Australia's T20I series against India, Borovec will be behind the action during their World Cup semi-final clash against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor