Andre Borovec to coach Australia for India T20Is

New Delhi, Nov 15 Australia assistant coach Andre Borovec set to take charge of the team for the first time in the five-match T20I series against India, starting from November 23.

This responsibility comes as head coach Andrew McDonald will be heading home after the ICC Men's ODI World Cup to rest and prepare for the Test summer, allowing Borovec to take charge in his absence.

McDonald is also taking a break ahead of the Test Summer starting against Pakistan in Perth on December 14, according to ESPNCricinfo. Borovec will get his first chance to coach the national side.

Former WA and Victoria coach and current Cricket Australia head of development Lachlan Stevens will also travel to India to assist Borovec.

Borovec commenced his initial secondment with Australia as an assistant coach in 2021 during the white-ball tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh. Subsequently, he continued with the team during the 2022 tour of Pakistan.

In May 2022, when McDonald assumed the head coaching role, Borovec was officially appointed as a full-time assistant coach for the Australian team.

Australia has announced the 15-member squad for India T20s with senior pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder being rested while retaining lead batters David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head.

The opening game of the T20 series will be played in Visakhapatnam on November 23, four days after the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

