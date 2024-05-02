Andre Russell of KKR Ventures Into Bollywood With Debut Track 'Ladki to Kamaal Ki' With Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu Fame

The West Indies all-rounder, Andre Russell, is set to feature in his first Bollywood song called “Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki” alongside the Balika Vadhu fame, Avika Gor. The 36-year-old is currently a part of Kolkata Knight Riders squad. A picture of Andre Russell from the "Ladki Tu Kamal Ki" shoot has gone viral, where the KKR and West Indies all-rounder could be seen holding a clapperboard.

Andre Russell's first Bollywood music song - 'Ladki To Kamaal Ki' releases on 9th May. pic.twitter.com/VMSY7OPzh4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2024

“Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki” is composed and directed by Palaash Muchhal, produced by Girish and Vinit Jain, and it’s going to be released on Thursday, May 9.Famous for his all-round heroics on the field, played key roles in the Men in Maroon’s T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016 and continues to compete in T20 leagues globally.

He made his One Day International (ODI) debut in the 2011 Cricket World Cup match against Ireland at Mohali. After a poor home series against Pakistan, he made his mark in the ODI series against India. After being dropped from the first two ODIs, he scored 92 not out off 64 balls in the 3rd ODI after coming to the crease at 96/7. In the 5th ODI at Sabina Park in Kingston, he was named the Player of the Match as he took 4/35 (from 8.3 overs) to dismiss India for 251 in 47.1 overs



