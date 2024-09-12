Andrew Balbirnie dropped from Ireland's T20I squad for South Africa series

Dublin [Ireland], September 12 : Test captain Andrew Balbirnie has been dropped from Ireland's T20I squad for the series against South Africa later this month in Abu Dhabi.

Balbirnie is the second-highest run-scorer for Ireland in the T20I format. In 2024, he has struggled to find his rich vein of form and has averaged 24.83 in his 12 innings at a mere strike rate of 113.74.

Ireland's national selector, Andrew White, revealed that they are looking to explore a new dynamic top order in their upcoming tour.

"One area we will explore on this tour is the top order in our T20 squad. We'll be looking at introducing a new dynamic, with Andrew Balbirnie sitting out the T20Is on this occasion. There are only two T20Is in the upcoming series, but they will offer important opportunities as we try to increase our levels of performance again," White said in a statement released by Cricket Ireland.

While Balbirnie has been sidelined from the T20I set-up, he has been included in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

"Andrew remains very much central to our thoughts and will open the batting in the ODIs," White added.

Ireland's experienced pacer, Josh Little, is not featuring in either squad due to his involvement in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Uncapped legspinner Gavin Hoey is in contention for an ODI debut after being named in the ODI squad. Stephen Doheny and Andy McBrine will also feature in the ODIs.

"2026 and 2027 are pivotal years for our white-ball squads - those years being the next T20 and 50-over World Cups, respectively. Given their timeframes, it means we are looking at this upcoming series against South Africa as the start of a new cycle," White said.

"We need to deepen our pool of international cricketers, and for the likes of Gavin Hoey, he will come into the international arena with greater confidence following his involvement in such fixtures, and this is hugely important. The volume of international fixtures leading into 2027 is exciting, and there will be opportunities for players to make their mark," he added.

The two-match T20I series will kick off on September 27 and will conclude on September 29. The three ODIs will be played on October 2, 4, and 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland T20I squad for South Africa: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland ODI squad for South Africa: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor