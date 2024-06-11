Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky named in England's U-19 squad for series against Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Rocky Flintoff, has been named in the Three Lions Under-19 squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

At the age of 16, Rocky has impressed the Lancashire 2nd XI this season with his consistent performances. He made his debut for the side two days after his birthday. Rocky scored his maiden hundred in April against Warwickshire 2nd XI at Edgbaston.

Apart from Rocky, the U-19 team has a lot of family connections. The squad will be captained by Essex all-rounder Luc Benkenstein. He is the son of current Lancashire head coach and former South Africa batter Dale Benkenstein.

England spinner Rehan Ahmed's brother, off-spinner Farhan Ahmed is also a part of the squad. Earlier this week, he signed his first professional contract in Nottinghamshire.

Wicketkeeper batter Haydon Mustard's father, Phil, had 12 white-ball caps under his name for England.

In the 16-player squad, nine players featured in the U-19 World Cup for England. Ben McKinney, who led the English side in the tournament, has been left out along with Hamza Shaikh.

England Men Under-19s coach, Mike Yardy, talked about the squad and said, as quoted from a statement released by ECB, "We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an Under-19s squad."

"As always, it's a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England Under-19 shirt and to experience international cricket," he added.

England Men U19s squad: Luc Benkenstein (Essex - captain), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire), Charlie Allison (Essex), Noah Cornwell (Middlesex), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Keshana Fonseka (Lancashire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Dom Kelly (Hampshire), Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire), Harry Moore (Derbyshire), Haydon Mustard (Durham), Thomas Rew (Somerset), Noah Thain (Essex), Raphael Weatherall (Northamptonshire), Theo Wylie (Warwickshire).

