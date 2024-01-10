Angelo Mathews makes comeback to T20Is against Zimbabwe after three years

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 10 : Star all-rounder Angelo Mathews makes his comeback in the shortest format of the game after a long gap of three years as Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe lock horns against each other in the three-match T20I series after the completion of an ongoing ODI series between the two sides.

Players like Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, and Kamindu Mendis are also included in the mix for the T20Is. This would be the first series for leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as the captain of the side.

Opener Avishka Fernando, as well as top order batters Nuwanidu Fernando and Janith Liyanage, who was Player of the Match in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, are not included in the team. Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, and Jeffrey Vandersay are also missing from the squad. Pathum Nissanka has been named subject to fitness after being brought to the hospital last week with suspected dengue.

These three Twenty20 Internationals will mark Sri Lanka's official preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will take place later this year. Sri Lanka played only seven Twenty20 Internationals in 2023. All three T20Is of this series will be played in Kettarama on January 14, 16, and 18 respectively.

Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera (wicket-keeper), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor