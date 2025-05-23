Angelo Mathews to retire from Tests after first Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 23 : Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews on Friday announced that the first test match against Bangladesh in June will be his last red-ball appearance for his country, as per the ICC official website.

Mathews, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2009, has been a cornerstone of Sri Lankan cricket for over 15 years, excelling as both an all-rounder and a leader.

Aggregating 8,167 in 118 matches, he is only behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardena (11,814) for most Test runs by a Sri Lankan. He also proved handy with the ball with 33 wickets to his name.

Mathews will have a chance to add to those runs and wickets in his 119th and final match in 'whites' against Bangladesh next month.

He is also Sri Lanka's third most successful Test captain, having led the side to 13 wins in 34 matches between 2013 and 2017.

Announcing his retirement via social media, Mathews said, "It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket! The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka have been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey."

"I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today. I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows. The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country," the post added.

While announcing his retirement, Mathews also confirmed that he will remain available for selection in the white-ball formats. His last appearance for Sri Lanka in limited-overs cricket came over a year ago, during their group-stage clash against New Zealand at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket took to their social media handle and reacted to the 37-year-old player's decision to leave Test cricket.

"A true servant of Sri Lanka Test Cricket. Thank you, @Angelo69Mathews, for 17 years of unwavering dedication, leadership, and unforgettable moments in the red-ball format. Your commitment and passion have inspired a generation. We wish you all the very best as you step away from Test cricket and look forward to seeing your continued contributions in white-ball cricket," SLC wrote on X.

