Anil Kumble, Amol Muzumdar conduct workshop with India's domestic captains

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], September 18 : Former cricketers Anil Kumble and Amol Muzumdar conducted a workshop with the captains of the Indian domestic captains.

The workshop was on captaincy and high-performance leadership at National Cricket Academy Bengaluru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share some visuals of the workshop.

"The Captains of Indian Domestic teams attended a workshop on captaincy and high performance leadership at NCA Bangalore. With this new initiative of the NCA, they had the opportunity to get new perspectives on leadership and the privilege of listening to successful leaders like Mr. Anil Kumble and Mr. Amol Muzumdar, both of whom captained their sides through thick and thin and got the best of their players," BCCI wrote in a tweet.

📸📸 The Captains of Indian Domestic teams attended a workshop on captaincy and high performance leadership at NCA Bangalore. With this new initiative of the NCA, they had the opportunity to get new perspectives on leadership and the privilege of listening to successful leaders… pic.twitter.com/yf3yk8ZUcM — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2023

Kumble is considered as India's best bowler in international cricket, who has taken 953 in 401 matches at an average of 30.06 with best figures of 10/74. He has 39 four-wicket hauls, 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls.

While Muzumdar has made his presence felt in List A with 11,167 runs to his name in 171 matches at an average of 48.1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor