Anil Kumble backs CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings, Says 'His leadership and batting at the top will provide the stability'

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Former India cricketer Anil Kumble backed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The legendary cricketer feels that Gaikwad will bring more stability at the top for the five-time IPL champions.

In the IPL 2025 edition, Gaikwad batted at No. 3 before getting injured, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opening the innings for CSK.

After the CSK captain was ruled out due to an elbow injury, the five-time champions tried many options at the top, but rising cricketer Ayush Mhatre proved his mettle as a replacement player. The 18-year-old Mhatre played seven games for CSK and smashed 240 runs with one half-century.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, CSK acquired the services of former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson after he was traded for Rs 18 crore, and the Royals got the services of Ravindra Jadeja from Super Kings, who will get Rs 14 crore.

Speaking on the TATA IPL Retention Show, JioStar expert Anil Kumble said that despite CSK having Samson and Mhatre, Gaikwad should be their opener.

"It's great to see Ruturaj Gaikwad back as captain of the Chennai Super Kings after his injury last season. My clear advice to him is to open the batting himself. While they have Sanju Samson and the promising Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj is best suited as an opener for CSK. His leadership and batting at the top will provide the stability the team needs," Kumble said.

The legendary spinner Kumble stated that the Super Kings will look to build their batting core around Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube in the top six.

Kumble added that CSK's bowling needs strengthening following the release of Matheesha Pathirana.

"CSK will likely build their batting core around captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube in the top six. They need to move beyond their ageing stars, as shown by the trade move of Ravindra Jadeja to the Rajasthan Royals. Their bowling needs strengthening after releasing Pathirana. Nathan Ellis becomes crucial as their overseas fast bowler, with Noor Ahmed as the wrist spinner. They still require an Indian spinner to replace Jadeja and more Indian fast bowlers alongside Khaleel Ahmed. Another overseas fast bowler would also help balance their attack," Kumble said.

CSK are left with Rs 43.4 crore for the IPL 2026 auction with a total of nine slots to be filled, along with four overseas slots. The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16.

