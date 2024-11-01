Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : India legendary spinner Anil Kumble opened up on Virat Kohli's dismissal and called it "suicidal" after end of play on Day 1 of the the third and final Test of the series at the Wankhade Stadium on Friday.

India will begin Day 2 with Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) at the crease as the hosts work to close the 149-run deficit.

"You can't have this repeatedly happening in every game, so it's more than a concern at the moment. You had an opportunity to get inside with just one wicket down of Rohit Sharma. And then yes, Jaiswal gets out and the night watchman comes in and gets out first ball, then this (Kohli run-out)," said Kumble while talking on Jio Cinema after end of play on Day 1.

"Nobody expected the run-out. This was certainly not something that you expect of Virat Kohli getting run out in the last over or last few minutes of a day's play. And it was something that he just hit the shot and then went straight for a run, which is suicidal," the former cricketer added.

In 2024 in Tests, Virat has scored 249 runs in six Tests and ten innings, with just one fifty and best score of 70.In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 though, Virat has been rather solid. He has scored 560 runs in nine Tests, with a century and three fifties in 15 innings, with best score of 121.

The decade the began four years back has been tough for Virat as a Test batter. He made 1,837 runs in 34 Tests, with just two centuries and nine fifties in 59 innings and the best score of 186.

Recapping India's innings on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test, in the last couple of overs, just when India appeared to be in control, fortune favoured the visitors, who seized the opportunity swiftly.

As India looked set for a strong finish, they lost three wickets in the final two overs of the day, dramatically shifting the game's momentum.

Ajaz Patel delivered a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0) on consecutive balls.

India's troubles deepened in the last over when Virat Kohli (4) was run out following a quick throw from Matt Henry, unable to cross the crease in time.With India reduced to 86/4 and still trailing by 149 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor