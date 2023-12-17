Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin hail Nathan Lyon for achieving 500th Test wicket

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Indian spin legends Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Australian spinner Nathan Lyon as he achieved the milestone of 500 Test wickets on Sunday.

Iconic Australian spinner Nathan Lyon achieved the significant milestone of 500 wickets in Test cricket during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on Sunday. Lyon became the eighth bowler to reach this elite feat, joining the distinguished company of legendary players in long-format cricket.

Following Lyon's feat, Ashwin, a modern-day rival of Lyon, congratulated him on X (formerly Twitter).

"8th bowler and only the 2nd off-spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets. @NathLyon421

congrats mate #AUSvsPAK," tweeted Ashwin.

Ashwin is also just a few wickets away from the club. The Indian spinner, who made his Test debut in the same year as Lyon back in 2011, also has 489 wickets in 94 matches. He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker in Tests while the 36-year-old Lyon sits one spot above at number eighth.

Another Indian spin wizard, Kumble, who is also the part of '500 Club' in Tests with 619 scalps, lauded the Aussie veteran for his milestone and hoped many more wickets would follow.

"Congratulations @NathLyon421 on your 500 Test wickets! Hope you add many more to this tally!," tweeted Kumble.

During the match, Lyon claimed his 500th wicket by dismissing Faheem Ashraf's leg-before-wicket for a mere five runs while Australia defended a target of 450. This accomplishment places Lyon alongside his compatriots, the late spin maestro Shane Warne and pace legend Glenn McGrath, who have also achieved the milestone of 500 Test wickets. Australia emerged victorious in the match by 360 runs, and Lyon concluded with combined bowling figures of 5/80 across both innings.

Now, in 123 Tests, Lyon has taken 501 wickets at an average of 30.85 and a strike rate of 63.10. His best bowling figures are 8/50. He has 23 five-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls in the longer format. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the game. Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800 wickets) remains the best bowler in Test history statistically.

Lyon is the fourth-most successful spinner of all time in Tests and the third-most successful Aussie bowler in whites.

