Ankit Rajpoot Retires: UP Pacer Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Uttar Pradesh pacer Ankit Rajpoot announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Monday. The 31-year-old, known for his ability to generate bounce and swing, represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several teams, including Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajpoot made his first-class debut during the 2012-13 season and was a key performer in Uttar Pradesh's Ranji Trophy campaigns. Over his red-ball career, he took 248 wickets, becoming a vital part of his team's bowling attack.

In the IPL, Rajpoot featured in 29 matches, claiming 24 wickets, including a five-wicket haul. However, he last appeared in the tournament in 2020 and went unsold in the recent auction. His recent form had also raised concerns, as he failed to take any wickets in two Ranji Trophy appearances this season.

Rajpoot announced his decision through a post on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, and his IPL franchises.

"Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from Indian cricket," Rajpoot wrote. "My journey from 2009 to 2024 has been the most wonderful period of my life. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Kanpur Cricket Association, and IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants."

Rajpoot also shared plans to explore opportunities in cricket beyond playing, including the business side of the sport. "I will continue to participate in the sport I love and challenge myself in a new environment. This is the next step in my journey as a cricketer, and I look forward to this chapter in my life," he added.

He concluded by wishing his former teammates well and thanking them for the memories shared during his career.