Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar earn maiden Pakistan Women’s central contract

Karachi [Pakistan], August 29 : A total of four uncapped players have earned their place in Pakistan Women's central contract list for the 2023-25 season.

Three rising stars – Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, and Shawaal Zulfiqar – graduated from the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year to earn their maiden centract contracts for the senior team. Wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi is the fourth uncapped player to earn a spot on the contracted players' list.

Captain Nida Dar and experienced Bismah Maroof have been retained in the A category, which sees a 19 per cent increase in their retainers. Sidra Amin, who is currently second in the list of top run-getters of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 535 runs from nine matches has jumped to A category from C.

The B category, which sees an increase of 32 per cent in players’ retainers, is occupied by four players. Muneeba Ali, who scored a century in this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, has been promoted from C to B category. Fast bowler Fatima Sana, who also captained Pakistan's emerging women’s team in this year’s ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 has been retained in the B category along with left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu. Aliya Riaz has been demoted from A to B category.

In the C category, wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz has retained her position, while spinners Ghulam Fatima and Sadia Iqbal have been promoted from the D to C category. Diana Baig, who missed out on most of the last year due to a shoulder injury and later a finger injury has been demoted to C from B category. Omaima Sohail has been placed in the C category compared to B category she was in last year’s central contracts list. The C category has a 19 per cent increase in player retainers.

The D category, also known as the emerging category, features a total of eight players. Leg-spinner Tuba Hassan and right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas have retained their spots in the category which will see them register a 21 per cent increase in their retainers.

Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir, right-handed batters Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, all of whom represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup this year, have earned their maiden contracts. Wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi and off-spinner Umm-e-Hani, both of whom represented Pakistan's emerging team in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, are also part of the D category. Syeda Aroob Shah, who captained Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, makes a comeback in the central contract after missing out last year.

Anam Amin, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan and Kainat Imtiaz are the five players who have failed to retain this year’s central contract. All five players have been awarded the first-ever 11-month domestic contracts. Meanwhile, Ayesha Naseem, who retired from international cricket, is the sixth player to be left out of the contract.

Meanwhile, there is a 100 per cent increase in the match fee of players involved in an ODI match (playing and non-playing). Also, there is a 50 per cent increase in match fees for players in a T20I match (playing and non-playing).

Tania Mallick, the Head of Women’s Cricket at PCB, emphasized the significance of providing an extended contract that is valid until June 30, 2025.

"The extended contract duration reflects our anticipation of an action-packed international cricket calendar. We want our women cricketers to be fully prepared, physically and mentally, to face every challenge and celebrate every triumph that comes their way," Mallick said.

"The substantial increment in the monetary aspect of our women's central contracts reflects our commitment to providing an environment where players can focus solely on their game. This also acknowledges the rising standard and influence of women's cricket globally. Four outstanding players have earned their central contracts this year. This not only showcases the depth of talent in our women's cricket but also encourages healthy competition and a spirit of excellence within the team," Mallick added.

Pakistan Women’s Central Contracts (1 August 2023 to 30 June 2025):

Category A (3) – Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Sidra Amin

Category B (4) – Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sundhu

Category C (5) – Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz

Category D (8) – Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Najiha Alvi, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

