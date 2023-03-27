Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada return to South Africa ODI squad for series with the Netherlands

Johannesburg, March 27 Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday named a full-strength 15-man squad for the two-match ODI series against the Netherlands, starting later this week. The fast-bowling duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada return to the 50-over setup after being rested for the recent ODI series against the West Indies.

"We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players, we can get the job done," said Rob Walter, white-ball head coach, in an official statement.

The matches, which are a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on March 31, before Wanderers Stadium hosts the second ODI as part of the annual Pink Day on April 2.

The series is crucial from South Africa's point of view to qualify directly for the ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November. They are in ninth place in the standings with 78 points and winning both games against the Netherlands will boost their chances of direct qualification for the quadrennial event.

"Cricket South Africa would like to wish Rob and his team well for the series against the Netherlands. The second match of the series will be a special occasion as it marks the annual Pink Day. This is an important day in the CSA calendar as it allows us to raise awareness and funds for an important cause. It's a game that everyone is looking forward to," added Enoch Nkwe, Director of Cricket.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor