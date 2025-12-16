Anrich Nortje Sold to LSG (Lucknow Super Giants ) for INR 2 Crore at IPL 2026 Auction

South African speedster Anrich Nortje added a new chapter to his Indian Premier League journey after being picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2026 Auction. Renowned for his express pace and ability to unsettle batters with raw speed, Nortje’s inclusion adds significant firepower to LSG’s pace arsenal ahead of the new season. Interestingly, Nortje has witnessed contrasting fortunes at IPL auctions over the years. He was earlier snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹6.5 crore in a previous auction cycle, highlighting how franchises have consistently valued his unique skill set despite injuries and fluctuating form.

Nortje’s IPL story began when KKR bought him at the IPL 2019 auction for his base price of ₹20 lakh. However, a shoulder injury ruled him out of that season, and he was released ahead of IPL 2020. Initially going unsold at the auction, his fortunes changed when Delhi Capitals signed him as a replacement for Chris Woakes ahead of the 2020 season. That move proved to be a turning point. Nortje made an immediate impact with the Capitals, regularly clocking speeds in excess of 155 kmph. On October 14, 2020, during a league match against Rajasthan Royals, he delivered a scorching 156.22 kmph ball to Jos Buttler, the fastest delivery recorded in IPL history to date.

His standout performances continued into IPL 2021, where Nortje finished with 22 wickets — the fourth-highest tally that season. Although he missed the first half of the tournament in India, he returned strongly in the UAE leg, picking up 12 wickets in eight matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.16. His consistency earned him a retention by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Injuries, however, hampered his momentum once again. Nortje featured in only six matches in IPL 2022, claiming nine wickets, while IPL 2023 proved challenging as he managed 10 wickets in as many games, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.10.